Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.263-1.293 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.80-$8.85 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $401.73.

Synopsys Trading Down 2.0 %

Synopsys stock traded down $7.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $373.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,990. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.67. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

