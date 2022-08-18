Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $278.83

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNTGet Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 278.83 ($3.37) and traded as low as GBX 204.40 ($2.47). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 206.60 ($2.50), with a volume of 670,139 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 323 ($3.90) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 445.50 ($5.38).

Synthomer Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £961.78 million and a PE ratio of 1,070.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 229.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 277.80.

Synthomer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Synthomer’s payout ratio is 157.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synthomer

In related news, insider Roberto Gualdoni acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £42,800 ($51,715.80). In related news, insider Lily Liu purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £3,860 ($4,664.09). Also, insider Roberto Gualdoni acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £42,800 ($51,715.80). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 92,000 shares of company stock worth $17,896,000.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

