Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $278.83

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 278.83 ($3.37) and traded as low as GBX 204.40 ($2.47). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 206.60 ($2.50), with a volume of 670,139 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 323 ($3.90) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 445.50 ($5.38).

Get Synthomer alerts:

Synthomer Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £961.78 million and a PE ratio of 1,070.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 229.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 277.80.

Synthomer Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Synthomer

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Synthomer’s payout ratio is 157.89%.

In related news, insider Roberto Gualdoni acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £42,800 ($51,715.80). In related news, insider Lily Liu purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £3,860 ($4,664.09). Also, insider Roberto Gualdoni acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £42,800 ($51,715.80). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 92,000 shares of company stock worth $17,896,000.

About Synthomer

(Get Rating)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.