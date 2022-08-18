Syntropy Market Capitalization Tops $46.09 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (NOIA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Syntropy has a market cap of $46.09 million and $71,216.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for about $0.0787 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,950.08 or 1.00025201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003670 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00128915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00033131 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00070642 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,399,081 coins. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syntropy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.