T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Increased to $174.00 by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.41% from the stock’s current price.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.95. 93,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.58. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $147.68. The company has a market cap of $184.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at $93,216,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

