Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.88 billion. Tapestry also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.80-$3.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tapestry from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.18.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,567,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,606. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.58. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 9,680.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 79.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,951 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 17.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

