Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.90 billion. Tapestry also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80-3.90 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Tapestry from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.18.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.57. 6,567,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.58. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Tapestry by 9,680.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Tapestry by 79.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,951 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Tapestry by 17.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.