Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.90 billion. Tapestry also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80-3.90 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Tapestry from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.18.
Tapestry Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.57. 6,567,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.58. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05.
Tapestry Increases Dividend
Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Tapestry by 9,680.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Tapestry by 79.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,951 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Tapestry by 17.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
Tapestry Company Profile
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tapestry (TPR)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.