Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Cowen

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TTCF. Cowen cut their price target on Tattooed Chef from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital cut shares of Tattooed Chef from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
TTCF stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.55.
Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.
