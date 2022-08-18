Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Cowen

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TTCF. Cowen cut their price target on Tattooed Chef from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital cut shares of Tattooed Chef from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

TTCF stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 189,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 129,367 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Tattooed Chef by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 665,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 102,569 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 7,473.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 86,317 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

