TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 89,051 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,929,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,051 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of AT&T worth $140,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3,382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in AT&T by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in AT&T by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

