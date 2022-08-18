TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 104,782 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,782 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $212,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,780,000 after acquiring an additional 846,290 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 832,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,688,000 after acquiring an additional 496,952 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,543,000 after acquiring an additional 333,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.60.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $276.52 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

