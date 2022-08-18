TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,926 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $192,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $259.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.16. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

