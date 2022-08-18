TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $107.12 and a one year high of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile



TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

