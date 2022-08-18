Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:HQL opened at $15.98 on Thursday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.