Tekla World Healthcare Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:THW opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THW. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 636,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 133,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

