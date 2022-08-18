Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $62.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.26.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $156.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.98.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

