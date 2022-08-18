Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick Sells 1,509 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $63,725.07. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,729.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tenable Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 571,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,641. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $63.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 1,220.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

