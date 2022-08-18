TenX Hits 24-Hour Volume of $49,598.00 (PAY)

TenX (PAY) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. TenX has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $49,598.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TenX has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TenX

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

TenX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

