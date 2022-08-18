Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires Shares of 1,515 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,253,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after buying an additional 2,665,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,472,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 719.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,031,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,458,000 after buying an additional 1,783,589 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.0 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $168.18 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

