Texas Yale Capital Corp. Trims Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,724.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.97 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.73%.

HR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

