The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells $1,039,038.14 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 6,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $1,039,038.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,949,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.97 and a 200-day moving average of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PG. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

