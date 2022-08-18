The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after buying an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,790,308,000 after buying an additional 572,891 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $919,293,000 after purchasing an additional 134,593 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Progressive by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,937 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Progressive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,671,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,860,000 after purchasing an additional 115,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PGR opened at $127.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.59 and a 200-day moving average of $112.65.

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.46.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

