Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.2% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $5.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $590.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $554.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.91. The firm has a market cap of $231.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.08.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,577 shares of company stock worth $49,778,570 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

