Think Research (OTC:THKKF) Shares Up 35.2%

Think Research Co. (OTC:THKKF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 35.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 0.64 and last traded at 0.64. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on THKKF. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Think Research from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Think Research from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Think Research Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.45.
Think Research Company Profile
Think Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, gathers, develops, and delivers knowledge-based Software-as-a-Service solutions for the health care industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products portfolio comprises order sets that structures clinical pathway at the point of care; eReferrals that allows physicians to find and refer specialists directly from EMR systems; VirtualCare, which allows clinicians and allied health professionals to replace in-person appointments with virtual visits; and eForms, a real-time analytics to track resident volumes, signature adherence, and compliance; and COVID-19 clinical tools, as well as clinical support tools for long-term care.
