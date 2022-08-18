THORChain (RUNE) 1-Day Volume Hits $111.07 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, THORChain has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $754.98 million and $111.07 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00010012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About THORChain

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THORChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

