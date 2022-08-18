Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.00 million-$242.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.13 million.
Thorne HealthTech Trading Up 2.3 %
Thorne HealthTech stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.29. 14,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.01 million and a P/E ratio of 174.00. Thorne HealthTech has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
THRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Thorne HealthTech from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thorne HealthTech has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.60.
Thorne HealthTech Company Profile
Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.
