Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Up to $20.37

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.37, but opened at $21.02. Tidewater shares last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 6,158 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $894.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

In related news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 560,224 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,669,271 shares in the company, valued at $47,646,487.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tidewater by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 39,757 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the first quarter worth about $207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Tidewater by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC increased its stake in Tidewater by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 472,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 139,033 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tidewater

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.