Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,182 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in TIM were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TIM by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TIM in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TIM stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. Tim S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61.

TIM Dividend Announcement

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TIM had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 7.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tim S.A. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0822 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TIMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TIM to $17.50 in a research report on Monday.

TIM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.