TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,433. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

