TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TJX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.08. The company had a trading volume of 426,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.16. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 80.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

