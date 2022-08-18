TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TJX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.08. The company had a trading volume of 426,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.16. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 80.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

