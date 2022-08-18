TON Token (TON) Price Hits $0.0131

TON Token (TON) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, TON Token has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One TON Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TON Token has a market cap of $15.95 million and approximately $11,236.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,409.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004299 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00129342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00034261 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00067616 BTC.

TON Token Profile

TON Token (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon. The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org.

TON Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TON Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TON Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

