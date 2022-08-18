TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

Shares of BLD stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $201.30. 4,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,020. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.38 and a 200-day moving average of $195.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. TopBuild has a one year low of $150.71 and a one year high of $284.07.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

