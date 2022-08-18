Tornado Cash Trading Down 25.3% Over Last Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $13.26 million and $21.59 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $12.05 or 0.00051568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00721342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

