Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Lowered to C$101.00 at Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

TD has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Kaufman Brothers lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. CSFB set a C$102.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$100.94.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TD traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$88.53. The stock had a trading volume of 988,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721,424. The company has a market cap of C$159.70 billion and a PE ratio of 11.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$77.27 and a 12-month high of C$109.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$84.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$93.52.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$11.26 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.