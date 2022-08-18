Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up 3.0% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $12,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.53.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $204.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.13. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.