TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

TransAct Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

TransAct Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,583. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

About TransAct Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,599 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of TransAct Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

