TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $705.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $721.36.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $668.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $576.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $609.18. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $500.08 and a 1 year high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Activity

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small bought 28,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 28,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,001,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $38,950,146 in the last ninety days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

