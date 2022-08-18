Trek Financial LLC Buys 6,688 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 23,565 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,202,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 221,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 45,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PNOV opened at $29.98 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $31.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45.

