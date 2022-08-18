Trek Financial LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Trek Financial LLC cut its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,592 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 45,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPD opened at $28.59 on Thursday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03.

