Trek Financial LLC Has $488,000 Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Trek Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,668,000 after acquiring an additional 70,004 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,611,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 235,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after buying an additional 24,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 38,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $76.26 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $85.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.22.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

