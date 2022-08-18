Trek Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,501,000 after purchasing an additional 374,142 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,191,000 after buying an additional 25,015 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,670,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $115,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $42.30 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

