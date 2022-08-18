Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.14

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.14 and last traded at $68.14, with a volume of 2517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.20.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average of $55.46.

Trend Micro ( OTCMKTS:TMICY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $423.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.05 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 16.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

