Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target Cut to C$0.30 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Trevali Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.25 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.03.

Trevali Mining Price Performance

Shares of TREVF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.16. 325,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,085. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. Trevali Mining has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.15.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining ( OTCMKTS:TREVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter. Trevali Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 6.08%.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

