Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Lowered to Underperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$0.55.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TV. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.10 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.80 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.27.

Shares of TSE TV opened at C$0.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.18 and a 1-year high of C$2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.28 million and a P/E ratio of 0.68.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$117.95 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Trevali Mining will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

