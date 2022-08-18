TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TCBK opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.50. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $49.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.06). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 29.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $28,105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1,492.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,725,000 after acquiring an additional 343,461 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,042,000 after acquiring an additional 247,826 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after acquiring an additional 84,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.