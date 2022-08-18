Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on TSE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Trinseo from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Trinseo from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.52.
Trinseo Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $61.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.22.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,418,000 after buying an additional 904,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after buying an additional 350,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,355,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,527,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after buying an additional 98,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.
Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
