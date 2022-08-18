Trollcoin Market Cap Tops $270,281.24 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (TROLL) traded 94.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $270,281.24 and $8.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 89.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,795.50 or 0.99995117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00047732 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00025431 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000043 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

