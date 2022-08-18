Truadvice LLC Buys 402 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Truadvice LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,912,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $56.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,042. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average of $58.65. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

