Truadvice LLC Has $424,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Truadvice LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,729 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $168.48. 50,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,825,132. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.88 and a 200 day moving average of $164.91.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

