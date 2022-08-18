TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on October 3rd

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a dividend payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $688.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29.

Insider Activity

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $47.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $27,778.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,043 shares in the company, valued at $851,085.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 1,800 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108,270.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 850 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $27,778.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,085.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,230 shares of company stock valued at $104,456 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 30.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 499.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 109,391 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth about $660,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRST shares. TheStreet raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

