Tushar Misra Sells 1,879 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) insider Tushar Misra sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $13,340.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,034.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.43. 700,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,438. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $721.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.