Tushar Misra Sells 1,879 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) insider Tushar Misra sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $13,340.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,034.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.43. 700,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,438. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $721.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

About Mersana Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 230.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 394,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 275,458 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 111,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 81,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

