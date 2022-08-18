Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.43–$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $965.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $977.88 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus cut Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Twilio to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.20.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Twilio has a 12 month low of $77.14 and a 12 month high of $373.00.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,846 shares of company stock valued at $844,650 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 19.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

